“Why Alex Gonzaga almost did not march on her high school graduation day”

Alex Gonzaga took a trip down memory lane and shared how she almost did not march in her high school graduation.

“Dear Class of 2020, this was my high school graduation 16 years ago. Isa ako sa ‘mythical 5’ kung saan nagkaroon ng debate ang mga teachers and sisters for a month kung kami ay papayagan mag march sa graduation,” Alex said, posting a photo of her young self.

On why she almost did not join the graduation ceremony, she relayed, “Ang reason sa ‘kin lagi ko daw kasi inaasar ang Filipino teacher namin during class. Sa 1 month deliberation nila while my batchmates were practicing for our grad, we were left in the classroom.”

To make up for what she did, Alex volunteered to help in the graduation preparations.

“Super nag-volunteer kami na mag-help and assist sa lahat ng teachers. Thank you Lord 3 days before our graduation day, our principal called us and gave us the good news na yes pwede na kami mag-march,” she stated.

Alex then highlighted that it is never too late to get that diploma.

“Ang lesson, it’s never too late to show you deserve to march in your graduation.. may chance ka pa ipasa lahat ng kulang mo para makuha diploma, kaya mo yan!” Alex said.