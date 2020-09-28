“Why Billy Crawford and Coleen Gacria named their son Amari Jaden”

Here is the meaning behind the name of Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia’s son.

First-time parents Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia shared the meaning behind the name of their son Amari Jaden.

According to Billy, the name was lingering in his mind for a long time already.

“Matagal na sa ulo ko ang Amari. Sabi ko lang sa kanya before pa na kapag nagkaroon kami ng lalaki, gusto ko ipangalan Amari. Ni-research ko yung pangalan. Kapag babae, promised by God. Kapag lalaki naman, it means strength,” Billy shared in an interview with Vice Ganda.

Meanwhile, Coleen relayed that Jaden means “thankful.”

“Gusto namin na habang tumatanda siya, maalala niya na at this moment, ito yung pinaka-thankful talaga namin kasi sobra sobra, halos araw-araw umiiyak kami,” the actress said.

In the interview, Coleen also discussed why she chose to deliver her baby via water birth.

“Yun talaga ang gusto ko. Gusto ko walang meds and gusto ko water birth pero sa hospital. Kaya lang since COVID, bawal ang water birth sa hospital. So hindi siya naging option. Nalulungkot na lang ako nang nalulungkot kasi bawal si Billy sa delivery room. Gusto ko talaga na nandoon siya. Parang naging malaking deciding factor din yun, na gusto ko kasama si Billy talaga sa moment na yun,” she said.

Billy and Coleen welcomed Amari on September 10.