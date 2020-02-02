‘Why can’t PH do the same?’ Lacson asks as others ban entry of travelers from China

MANILA, Philippines — If other countries can impose a temporary travel ban on visitors from China—and not just parts of it—then why can’t we do the same?

This was the question posed by Senator Panfilo Lacson on Saturday night as he underscored how the public’s safety should be given the utmost priority amid the threat of novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

“If most countries can impose a temporary travel ban on Chinese visitors and those who have recently travelled to China, why can’t we do the same?” the senator asked in a tweet.

“It is the safety of our own citizens that should come first. Simple enough,” he added.

If most countries can impose a temporary travel ban on Chinese visitors and those who have recently travelled to China, why can’t we do the same? It is the safety of our own citizens that should come first. Simple enough. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) February 1, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the imposition of a temporary ban on Chinese nationals from China’s Hubei province, where Wuhan City —the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak—is located.

The ban also covers as other parts of China where there have been reports of confirmed cases of the virus.

Vice President Leni Robredo earlier called on the government to impose a China-wide travel ban amid the spread of the virus.

In a separate tweet on Sunday, Lacson also urged the Department of Health (DOH) to remind Duterte that “public health is defined as the health of the population of a while, especially as the subject of government regulation and support.”

“DOH, don’t wait for next week’s meeting,” the senator said.

DOH, don’t wait for next week’s meeting. Please remind the president NOW this: Public health is defined as the health of the population as a whole, especially as the subject of government regulation and support. ADVERTISEMENT — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) February 2, 2020

The health department last week confirmed that a 38-year-old Chinese tourist has been found infected with the new coronavirus that started in the city of Wuhan, China.

The Chinese woman came from Wuhan and arrived in the Philippines on January 21. She was admitted to a government hospital on January 25 due to mild cough.

