Why eating oats is essential for the immune system 

DUE to the Covid-19 pandemic, people now prefer stay-at-home orders and are facing challenges in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially when it comes to strengthening their immune system.

Fortunately, practicing healthy eating has always been at the heart of keeping infection at bay. Already widely considered as part of a healthy diet, oats are also known as a supergrain and are a rich source of many of the vitamins and minerals that the body needs to function properly.

Oats are a natural source of fiber, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and folate. Yet among the many nutrients found in oats, one of the most important is iron — a nutrient necessary for maintaining normal immune functions by helping produce more immune cells such as lymphocytes that in turn help fight off infection.

In a way, immune cells essentially serve as the body’s frontliners against bacteria and viruses.

