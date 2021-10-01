Why is business networking so important in the new normal?

Nobody goes to networking events with the intention to buy something yet at every such event I've gone to, everyone was selling. This is the greatest disconnect in business networking, one that we want to change and turn into profitable partnerships.

The selling mindset

Remember the good old days when we could go to the mall with our families? Back when weekend family bonding time required a mall trip to perhaps eat dinner, watch a movie, and visit a few shops? Boy, do we miss those days. We went to those malls with the intention purchase something. We entered shops whose existence was predicated on selling something. Inside were salespeople whose very job description (and title) necessitated selling something.

Do you also remember how we reacted whenever one of them approached us? We tried to dodge sales people like Neo in The Matrix, used social distancing rules back when these weren't even invented. It was as if we were physically and psychologically allergic to them. The selling mindset is very simple: No one wants to be sold to.

Networking events

My wife and I love attending networking events. Whether a gala night, ball, fashion show, product launch, awards night, masquerade, or a Rotary/JCI soiree, if it had wine and cheese and a dress code we were in. It was, really more than anything, date night. A night to look good, feel good, and have fun. Yet every single person we met had a 30-second pitch prepared; they were there to sell something.

In the now normal, networking events have transitioned into the online space. It allows us to participate in countless business seminars, talks, symposiums, forums, discussions, and even the occasional Zoom parties and e-numan. Yet even in attending all of these online networking events, the focus still is selling a product or service.

The business networking mindset

Business networking is about developing and cultivating meaningful relationships to open profitable possibilities. In BNI, we have an equation for profitability: V + C = P or visibility plus credibility is equal to profitability. People only do business with people they know, like, and trust. In BNI we make sure to build trusted relationships during face-to-face or online networking events that will ultimately lead to business.

The GAINS profile

Ivan Misner, in his book Business by Referral, outlines a technique called the GAINS profile to effectively build a relationship that will lead to profitable business. He says: “there are five critical things that you must know if you truly want to be a productive networker. These five things are not mysterious secrets; they're actually facts we're exposed to every day but often pay little attention to because we're not aware of the benefits we can gain by sharing them.”

These are:

* Goals. The business or personal objectives you want or need to meet for yourself. The best way to build a relationship with someone is to help them achieve their goals.

* Accomplishments. People like to talk about the things they are proud of. Some of your best insights into others comes from knowing what goals they have already achieved.

* Interests. Your interests can help you connect with others. Interests are things like playing sports, reading books and listening to music. People like to spend time with those who share their interests.

* Networks. You have many networks, both formal and informal. People like to spend time connected to even more successful people.

Skills. When you're trying to round up business opportunities, the more people know about your skills, the better your chances.

Today's business owner

The image of today business owner is that of a one-man band. Someone desperately trying to keep things afloat with limited resources and tough competition; is worrying over where to get new clients; is unsure how to develop one's skills; and is overwhelmed, stressed, frustrated, and lonely. As result, we see so many business owners with their goals being delayed or even slipping away.

In the now normal, business owners need to find a new way of doing business, a new source of business that is safe and effective. Business networking is so important because it allows us to leverage our current network, create an even bigger network, and generate sales. Learning business networking skills will allow business owners to thrive in this now normal.

This is exactly what we do in BNI. We have a committed network of positive-minded business owners that believe in collaboration for success. We help each other make our dreams come true. If you want more information about BNI, visit us at www.bni.ph or www.facebook.com/BNIPhilippines. Come join us in one of our weekly chapter meetings where we don't just talk about business, we generate business every day.

Miguel Lindo is a certified franchise executive and a Loyola School awardee. He has been in the franchising industry for a decade now, managing some of your favorite brands in TGP The Generics Pharmacy and MGAS. He represented the Philippines across developing countries in Asia and Africa in operating the Philippines' largest social franchise network in BlueStar. He is a founder and head of marketing and franchising of Women's Clinic Pilipinas, a professor in the Asian Institute of Management, and is the current franchise development and communications director of BNI Philippines.