“Why is Charo Santos a big fan of ‘Crash Landing On You’?”

Charo Santos expressed her admiration for how the actors portrayed their characters in the series.

Crash Landing On You has captured the hearts of many Filipinos including ABS-CBN chief content officer Charo Santos-Concio. In fact, she posted a short clip of Hyun Bin, who plays the role of Captain Ri Jeong-hyuk in the series, on her Instagram page last week.

According to Charo, it was her daughter-in-law who introduced her to the popular K-Drama.

“Laki akong nakikinig sa radyo, nanonood ng TV, nanonood ng sine. Ang dami ko nang inidolo. Hindi naman ako nanonood ng K-drama. Pero sabi nga ng aking daughter-in-law, ‘Mom, you should try watching ‘Crash Landing on You.’’ Naku, first episode pa lang,” she stated.

The ABS-CBN executive expressed her admiration for how the actors portrayed their characters in the series. She also applauded the storytelling of the show.

“Siguro dahil nag-fit ‘yung actors din doon sa characters, hindi mo na mahihiwalay kung sino si Hyun Bin from Captain Ri, and from sino si Yoon Se-ri from [Son Ye-jin]. Parang it’s a fairytale. Some things sequences may not be realistic but I did not mind. I dove into the fantasy of two star-crossed lovers na a modern-day Romeo and Juliet,” she remarked.

With the well-woven story, Charo shared she could not get enough of it already.

“Sumakay na ako talaga and I would swoon they would have this encounter tapos hindi mo alam kung matutuloy ba sila or hindi. Tapos ‘yung mga kissing scenes nila were very well calibrated. They gave you just enough so you end up wanting for more and then you’re rooting na for them,” she said.

The ABS-CBN executive added that the series sparks joy to its viewers.

These celebrities are certified ‘Crash Landing On You’ fans

“Di ba nakaka-happy siya at alam mo na babalikan at babalikan ko siya kung may mga pagkakataon mang malungkot tayo,” she stated.

Crash Landing On You tells the story of a South Korean heiress named Yoon Se-ri who accidentally landed in North Korea and met an army officer named Ri Jeong-hyuk.