“Why JM de Guzman, Arci Muñoz never became a couple”

“Kasi best friend ko eh.”

This was the reason Arci Muñoz gave when asked why she and JM de Guzman haven’t thought of taking their friendship to the next level despite being one of the best looking couple on screen.

During the latest episode of “ I Feel U ”, an online talk show hosted by Toni Gonzaga, which streamed on Sunday, the actress said that she and JM have known each other for a long time, and that nothing is worth risking their friendship for.

“Parang ang hirap kung pupunta kami sa ganung direksyon, ang hirap na ibalik na ang ganitong klaseng relationship namin as friends. Best friend ko ito eh,” she said.

“Sobrang comfortable kay JM. Parang wala akong maitatago sa kanya. Kapag masama ang loob ko, siguro siya ang unang taong tatawagan ko bukod sa pamilya ko,” she added.

The two have known each other since their college days at the University of the Philippines.

Arci said she initially thought JM was gay, while JM admitted that he actually liked Arci back then.

“Hindi na po lumampas [sa friendship ‘yung relationship namin]. Pero nung kabataan namin, crush ko po siya. Nung nasa college kami. Alam naman po niya ‘yun tapos feel na feel niya. Umaligid-aligid lang ako noon,” he said, to which Arci responded by saying she wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend back then.

“Hatid-sundo ako nung college. Bawal kasi kailangan makatapos ng pag-aaral. Mahigpit ‘yung daddy ko. Wala din talaga sa isip ko mag boyfriend noon,” she said.

When asked why he’s thankful for Arci’s friendship, JM said, “Prangka po siya sa akin. Kung magsalita siya, diretso sa puso. Siguro sa pagkakilala niya sa akin, nase-sense na niya kung bad trip ako kahit malayo pa ako. Nandiyan siya lagi para i-lead ako pabalik sa positibo.”

Arci likewise said that she is grateful for JM’s existence as he makes her life bearable.

“Hindi niya nakalimutan ‘yung times nung college days namin na halos kami lang din parati ang magksama. Thankful ako sa existence niya kasi napapagaan niya ‘yung buhay ko,” she said.