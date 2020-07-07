“Why Lyca Gairanod won’t do a vlog with Xander Ford for now”

Lyca Gairanod explains why collaborating on a vlog with Xander Ford isn’t possible at the moment.

Singer-turned-vlogger Lyca Gairanod named some of the biggest YouTubers she dreams of collaborating with, namely: Zeinab Harake, Kim Arda, Jamill, Niana Guerrero, Awra Briguela, Mimiyuuuh, Lloyd Cadena, Ryssi Avila, and AC Bonifacio.

While most of the names she mentioned are undoubtedly some of the biggest content creators on YouTube, one of the names that stood out is Kapamilya actress and TV host Alex Gonzaga.

According to Lyca, Alex was the one who inspired her to pursue vlogging because she wanted to follow in her footsteps of making people laugh.

“Siyempre i-cocollab ko ‘yan si Ate Alex. Kasi si Ate Alex talaga papasok ‘yan ng dressing room grabe ang kulit kakanta-kanta pa ‘yan siya diyan. Ang ingay-ingay,” she said in her YouTube vlog where she played a game of “Collab or Pass”

She added: “Na-iinspire ako sa kanya kasi siya rin ‘yung isa sa mga nagpa-inspire sa akin na mag-vlog at magpasaya lang ng tao.”

Meanwhile, Lyca surprised her followers when she revealed that working with Xander Ford — who has recently been embroiled in a controversy — isn’t possible at the moment. It can be recalled that Xander has been accused by his ex-girlfriend of rape and reportedly in hiding.

“Alam kong mainit pa siya sa tao. Hindi pa talaga pwede sa ngayon. Maybe ‘pag okay okay na. Sa tamang panahon,” she stated.

She went on: “May problem pa siya ngayon. So ayoko nang dumagdag dun.” She then jokingly added: “Sarilihin mo na po ‘yun.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Lyca now has nearly 450,000 subscribers on YouTube.