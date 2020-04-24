“Why Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez decided to tie the knot in a civil ceremony”

Sarah Lahbati shared that it just took one day to organize their civil wedding.

Sarah Lahbati recalled the day when they had to postpone their dream wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Preview during a Facebook Live session, Sarah remarked that they decided not to push through with it for the safety of their family and friends.

“It was difficult for us but after gathering all the information and reading the news it was really the best decision to make for everyone’s health and for everyone’s safety so that day we decided to postpone the wedding,” she said.

Nonetheless, Sarah said that she and her then fiance Richard Gutierrez realized that getting married was always there dream so they decided to tie the knot in an intimate civil ceremony instead.

“Kasi we’ve been together for almost eight years and we’ve always wanted to do this. We felt like, ‘You know what let’s do it pa rin.’ We love each other so much and despite what’s happening, it’s really for us and it’s about time despite what is happening,” she remarked.

Sarah relayed that it took just one day to prepare for the civil ceremony. She was all praises for her team for organizing the event in such a limited time. “It literally took one day. It was planned overnight,” she relayed.

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati get married in a civil ceremony

Sarah shared that they already have a tentative date for their big wedding next year but she stressed that they don’t want to rush anything given the situation that the world is facing right now.

“We’re in no rush to be in a rush. There’s bigger problems happening right now and we just need to get through this and focus on this new chapter of our lives. The best thing to do now is to stay safe, stay healthy and pray that this will be all over soon,” she stated.

Sarah and Richard tied the knot on March 14.