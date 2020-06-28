“Why Vice Ganda pleaded for help from Isko Moreno”

Vice Ganda took to social media to seek the help of Mayor Isko Moreno following the unlawful arrest on allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community during a protest.

Following the arrest of the #PrideMarch2020 protesters in the City of Manila, Vice Ganda, a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and a true blue Manileño, pleaded for help from Mayor Isko Moreno.

Last Friday, June 26, allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community protesters in Mendiola were arrested despite mounting a peaceful rally and practicing social distancing measures at the said event.

Calling out the unlawful arrest by the police, Vice Ganda took to social media to ask for the local chief executive of the Nation’s Capital to address the issue.

Quoting ABS-CBN News’ tweet on a report about LGBT groups and legislators condemning the act of the police, Vice Ganda tweeted: “Saklolo Yorme @IskoMoreno!”

In a separate tweet, Vice Ganda, one of the biggest LGBT icons in the country, questioned the arrest and cited that the Isko Moreno-led city is LGBTQIA+ friendly.

He wrote: “Anu tooooooooo????? Pakiexplain po? Saklolo naman po dyan Yorme!!!! Sa aking pagkakaalam LGBTQIA+ friendly ang Maynila at si Yorme. Beke nemeenn!!!”

Apart from Vice Ganda, other celebrities and LGBTQIA+ such as Catriona Gray also took to social media to air her frustration over the incident that transpired during a momentous event for the members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Just like Isko Moreno, Vice Ganda grew up in the streets of Tondo.