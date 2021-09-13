Why we should not believe in management old ideas

CREATIVITY expert Fredrik Haren tells a story of Paul (not his real name), an autistic young man who quit school to find employment. The placement office told him that putting up scaffoldings was one of the best jobs available that any physically-fit human being can do. He was assigned to be an understudy of two men with more than ten years of experience putting up scaffolds.

After lunch on his first day, Paul asked the two veteran workers: “Excuse me, why can’t we put the two scaffolds together when they are on the ground, so that we don’t have to go up and down to fetch the other piece?” The two experienced workers looked at each other. They admitted it was an excellent idea.

A couple of hours later, Paul who was energized by the acceptance of his first idea, made another suggestion: “Why not tie the tape to the line so that it’s always available for our use?”

The veteran workers looked at each other again and admitted once more that it was another good idea. And so they implemented the new idea right away. The autistic young man was full of great ideas on how the process of putting up scaffolding could be improved. Learning from Paul’s lessons, Haren asks thought-provoking

questions in The Idea Book (2004): “Which of your tasks at work do you think are so simple that anyone can do them? How can these tasks be changed or improved?”

Not invented here

Even if you know the answers to these questions, some management people would make it difficult for the workers to give ideas, much more to accept them. Some managers believe they’re monolithic whose ideas can’t be beaten by non-management people or those perceived to be with simple minds. That’s exactly the meaning of not-invented-here (NIH) syndrome.



NIH is one reason why management people and their organizations don’t usually accept ideas from outsiders. They believe their homegrown ideas as more important than the ideas created by outsiders because they’ve implemented them for decades. Even ideas coming from subsidiaries from other parts of the world are difficult to be accepted by people from the parent company.

We don’t have to go that far. In today’s politics, the opposition’s ideas even if they’re practically superior than the current administration’s policies are routinely rejected because of NIH. That’s because those in power are intoxicated by their foolish, ineffective, and wasteful ideas that they don’t want to admit the opposition is better.

In the corporate world, the NIH syndrome could be cured by putting up an industrial democracy program where everyone is encouraged, if not required by way of their individual key performance indicators to discover operational issues, solve them, and those with monumental solutions are recognized for their efforts.

Whatever name you may want to call it – employee suggestion program, kaizen team, lean thinking system, quality circle, process improvement program, labor-management cooperation, or anything, you can benefit a lot from it all.

Time-tested lessons

So, what could we learn from the story of Paul, the autistic person who improved the process of putting up scaffoldings? In my more than 35 years of working as a department head of human resources and total quality management departments of various corporations, I’ve listed down many time-tested lessons that we could apply in good and bad times.

Among these are the following:

One, experience could make people blind to other people’s ideas. Even with the most visible benefits being brandied by a new idea, management would still stonewall while trying to figure out all the red flags, even if there’s none. It happens when a new idea comes from an outsider, a new worker or even from a manager who is not used to discovering innovation.

Two, operational wastes are often invisible to the naked eye. How many managers and their workers are wont to calculate the missing opportunities in terms of dollars equivalent to the waiting time of customers, excessive number of signatories in a simple document, among other issues?

Three, simple ideas without any budget must be done right away. There should be no lengthy discussion as long as legal, health, and safety protocols are observed. This is clear in the case of the two veteran scaffold workers who immediately approved Paul’s idea without any fuss. They don’t need the approval of the company president or any manager to make it happen.

Last, a fresh set of eyes can give us fresh perspectives. Many times, however, people who created and have perpetuated themselves to be part of a problem are the ones who can’t address it. Why not? That’s because of their comfort zone. They’re comfortable enough that they can’t see the forest because of the trees that are blinding their eyes.

The NIH seduces us not to accept new ideas from outsiders. It’s difficult to fight it. The old-timers are more powerful and plentiful than new-comers. We are sensitive to new ideas rather than the old ones that we’ve not tested. Imagine the smirk on the face of your boss the moment you try something new. That’s because they can’t admit they’re not as creative and monolithic as they think of themselves.

