Widow, 69, arrested in Digos City for 2018 murder case

DIGOS CITY—-A 69-year old widow was arrested by police here on Thursday for an alleged murder in 2018.

Erlinda Silva Curativo, of the village of Zone 3, has been a fugitive for more than a year already.

Judge Marivic A Trabajo-Daray, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 18 here, issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 10, 2018. No bail was recommended.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, city police chief, said several police units had been on the hunt for Curativo. She is now in the custody of the Digos police.

