“Wife mode on: Sarah Geronimo accompanies husband Matteo Guidicelli to a doctor’s appointment”

Sarah Geronimo shows her support by sitting next to her husband during a hair loss prevention session.

Sarah Geronimo accompanied her husband Matteo Guidicelli to the clinic of doctor to the stars, Vicki Belo, as he underwent a non-invasive procedure for hair loss prevention.

As it turns out, Guidicelli is more prone to hair fall since he has high testosterone levels, according to Belo.

The actor-turned-army reservist then revealed that it runs in the blood, as his dad, Gianluca Guidicelli, is bald.

“It’s a hair loss prevention [procedure] since my Dad is bald. I don’t want to get bald.”

The procedure, which sees Belo using a laser therapy machine on Guidicelli, will make the latter’s hair thicker and darker.

The Popstar Royalty, who was inside the same room with Scarlet Snow Belo and designer Rajo Laurel, showed her support by sitting next to her husband during the procedure.

Belo then told Geronimo to be a “good wife” by making sure her husband applies the necessary hair products—which included shampoo, conditioner, and serum—on time.

Also shown in the same vlog were Scarlet’s cute moments with the couple and their glassware shopping over the weekend.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo tied the knot last February 20, 2020.