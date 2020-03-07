Wife of 62-year-old coronavirus patient also tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The wife of the 5th confirmed coronavirus case was also infected by COVID-19, which brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Health Chief Francisco Duque III announced in a press briefing that the 59-year-old Filipina is experiencing cough and tested positive for the disease.

It can be recalled that the fifth confirmed COVID-19 case, which is also the second new case, involved a 62-year-old Filipino male who often visits the Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills.

Duque also confirmed that there is already a local transmission in the Philippines after recording the third new confirmed case of the disease.

