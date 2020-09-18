“Wil Dasovich promises to do a tribute video for Lloyd Cafe Cadena”

YouTuber Wil Dasovich gets emotional as he shares plans to create a memorial vlog to help raise funds for Lloyd Cadena’s family.

It’s been almost two weeks after the passing of popular vlogger Lloyd Cafe Cadena and the entire Pinoy YouTube community has been in mourning for the 26-year-old pioneering vlogger. One of his most devastated colleagues is fellow influencer Wil Dasovich who admitted this was the first time he was experiencing losing a close friend.

In a short vlog called “Miss you…”, Wil talked about how the unexpected loss has affected him. “There are only a handful of people that can get you excited every time you see them. Lloyd did this better than anyone I know. Every time I saw him it was the same three words, ‘I miss you.’ We never got to see him enough and every time he left, it was bitin. Palaging bitin kahit tatlong araw sabay sabay. Bitin pa rin. But you know, I never took any moment for granted in showing how much love I had for him. He really made the world a happier place. There hasn’t been an easy day since he left.”

The Fil-American YouTuber, who has shared in previous interviews how helpful Lloyd was in supporting him in his vlogging career, said he has plans to make a video tribute in honor of his friend. “It’s been a really tough week since the passing of Lloyd and none of this has sunk in yet. It’s still shocking and unbelievable and si Lloyd siya yung pinaka close ever na kaibigan ko na pumanaw. I’ve never experienced someone this close to me pass away so this is new and I’m learning how to I guess just cope with all this.

“I’ve been receiving hundreds and hundreds of messages from fans with good intentions who are waiting for me to make a video, a tribute video on his life and that’s something I definitely will do but it will take some time because it’s a really fresh wound and I think you have to be 100% there to be able to be creative and come up and create something meaningful. Something that’s good, something that does his life, everything he stood for, everything he represented, justice,” he explained.

The 29-year-old cancer survivor, who is currently back in the US, also shared that he will not rush making the video, but will make sure the proceeds from the tribute will go to Lloyd’s family. “Gusto ko lang sabihin na gagawa ako but it could be a week or two weeks down the road. It’s not something na I’m going to rush. I’ll do that whenever it is I’m ready. Pero sa ngayon, please just support yung pamilya niya, yung BNT productions, yung kaibigan. May channel yung nanay niya.

“Lahat ng pera that we make from the video we do for Lloyd or anything else will go to his mom, BNT, will go to wherever Lloyd would have wanted it to go. I’ll make sure of it. I’ll work on this video and I’ll release that on the main channel kasi alam ko sobrang powerful yung story niya. I think that’s something that a lot of people can learn from and get inspiration. Ang daming laman yung buhay niya. There’s so much that people can get out of that story.”