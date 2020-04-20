Wilbur-Ellis makes $100,000 donation to Red Cross during coronavirus crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In this time of need for so many, Wilbur-Ellis has made a $100,000 donation to the Red Cross, with the funds directed to the U.S., Canada and Asia-Pacific – the areas where our employees live and work.

“We recognize the unprecedented needs created by the coronavirus pandemic, and Wilbur-Ellis is committed to relieving some of the hardship with this donation,” said Wilbur-Ellis President and Chief Executive Officer John Buckley. “As a global company, giving to the Red Cross is one of the best ways to reach people in need worldwide. We are pleased to support the humanitarian and disaster relief efforts of the Red Cross during this time of crisis.”

As a family-owned company that is nearing its 100th anniversary, Wilbur-Ellis supports the agriculture, animal nutrition, energy and chemicals industries – all considered “essential” businesses that support the food supply and provide other vital products for society.

“As the pandemic has unfolded, Wilbur-Ellis has continued to operate – with strict health protocols in place – to support our customers, who work each day to feed the world. The company also supports industries that provide essential products that we all need,” Buckley said.

“We recognize our responsibility and know that we are fortunate to be able to operate during this challenging time. We will continue to meet our responsibilities, while doing everything possible to protect the health and well-being of our employees. They are amazing people who have risen to the challenge and make everything we do possible.”

About Wilbur-Ellis

Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products, animal nutrients, and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business with sales of over $3 billion.

