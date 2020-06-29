Wilcon Depot opens 60th store

Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, successfully opened its 60th store milestone on June 26. Photo shows (from left) Calumpit Mayor Jessie De Jesus, Wilcon Depot President and Chief Executuve Officer Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Province of Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, Wilcon Depot Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Bosch-Ong and Calumpit Vice Mayor Victor De Belen during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Visit their newest store located in Brgy. Pio Cruzcosa, Calumpit, Bulacan.