WILD DIGITAL TAKES ON THE WILD WORLD OF TECH WITH WILD3 CONFERENCE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wild Digital, Southeast Asia’s premier tech conference powered by Catcha Group, is kicking off 2022 with a brand-new title that will take on the latest and hottest topics today – simply and aptly named WILD3. The 2-day conference will be held virtually on 12 – 13 April 2022, featuring over 70 speakers, 20 sessions and is expecting over 800 attendees. This includes Industry Experts, Disruptors, C-suites, Unicorns, and Investors of the world’s most innovative industries.



The tech world is going through a major revolution with Blockchain, the Metaverse, Web3 and the likes finally reaching the mass adoption stage. The conference will bring together key pioneers and thought leaders in the industry who will discuss opportunities, forecast futures, and share regulatory frameworks that will make it all happen.

Key content themes in WILD3 include defining future markets of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), breaking down the Metaverse gold rush, weighing the potentials of Web3, and exploring the potentials of Blockchain.

“Revolutionaries are paving the next great frontier. The perfect world of digital disintermediation, democratization, privacy, and ownership. Could this change the way we live and work, or would it be just another fad?” said Patrick Grove, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group.

Confirmed speakers include:

WILD3 is supported by sponsors and strategic partners such as Snowflake, Endeavour, YPO, and Common Ground, and key media partners like PR Newswire. For any enquiries on the event, please send them to hello@wilddigital.com.

ABOUT CATCHA GROUP

Founded in 1999, Catcha Group is one of the most established internet groups in Southeast Asia. The Group’s vision is entrepreneurs first and they have been building and investing in disruptive technology companies around the world for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Australia.

Since its inception, Catcha Group has completed over 70 corporate transactions, and brought six companies from their early stages to a public listing or sale, with an aggregate valuation of over US$1 billion. In February 2021, Catcha listed Catcha Investment Corp, a US$300 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), on the NYSE to merge with businesses in the new economy sectors. Most recently, Catcha invested in Carsome, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform and Malaysia’s first tech unicorn.

Find out more: www.catchagroup.com

ABOUT WILD DIGITAL

Since 2015, Wild Digital has been driving Catcha Group’s vision of supporting entrepreneurs by giving them a platform on Southeast Asia’s premier tech conference. Wild Digital’s extensive network of leaders, investors and chief executives allow attendees the opportunity to gain exclusive insights into the future of technology and digital creativity from the BEST of the BEST, all in one place.

Being part of Wild Digital’s ecosystem connects you with some of the best minds in the digital ecosystem – while the community collectively comes together to share their bold and wild visions for building great disruptive companies.

