Wildlands Festival Announces Complete 2022/23 Lineup

Wildlands festival will return to Brisbane and make first-time voyages to Perth and Adelaide in late December and early January. With US rapper Denzel Curry previously confirmed for all three events, the complete Wildlands lineup has now been revealed.
A slew of internationals will join Curry, including Diplo, Shygirl, Yung Lean, Jay1, Kaytranada and more. As for local talent, Wildlands 2022/23 will feature Dom Dolla, Kota Banks, Tkay Maidza, JK-47, KLP and loads more.
Wildlands expands to Perth and Adelaide
The three-date festival tour will begin at Perth’s Optus Stadium Park on Friday, 30th December, before moving to Adelaide’s Ellis Park on Monday, 2nd January, and finishing up at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 7th January.
Wildlands is a product of the Untitled Group, who’re the brains behind Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Grapevine Gathering, For The Love, Ability Fest and more. Check out the complete lineup below, as well as ticket details.
Wildlands 2022/23
- Aitch*
- BENEE
- Bicep (Live)
- Charlotte De Witte*
- Cloonee
- Denzel Curry
- Diplo
- Dom Dolla
- Holy Goof
- Honey Dijon
- Jay1*
- Jesswar
- JK-47
- Jnr Choi*
- JOY.*
- Kanine
- Kaytranada
- Kee’ahn*
- KLP^
- Kota Banks*
- Memphis LK*
- Mia Rodriguez
- Ninajirachi*
- Patrick Topping
- Remi Wolf
- SG Lewis*
- Shygirl*
- Sofia Kourtesis~
- Tkay Maidza
- Willo
- Yeat*
- Yung Lean*
*Not in Adelaide | ~Brisbane only | ^Adelaide only
Dates and venues
- Friday, 30th December – Optus Stadium Park, Perth
- Monday, 2nd January – Ellis Park, Adelaide
- Saturday, 7th January – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane
Registrations for presale tickets are open until 3pm AEST on Tuesday, 16th August. Presale on sale from 6pm on Tuesday. 16th August. General public on sale from 12:30pm AEST on Wednesday, 17th August.
