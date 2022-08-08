Wildlands Festival Confirm 2022/2023 Dates, Announce Denzel Curry

The organisers of Wildlands Festival have announced dates for its return to Brisbane, plus – for the first time – Perth and Adelaide, later this year. The run will kick off at Perth’s Optus Stadium Park on Friday, 30th December before heading to Ellis Park in Brisbane on Monday, 2nd January in the new year. It will wrap up at Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 7th January.

In addition to confirming dates and venues, organisers have also revealed that US rapper Denzel Curry will perform at all three of the festival’s dates. The rapper released latest album Melt My Eyez See Your Future back in March after previewing it with singles like ‘Walkin’, Slowthai collaboration ‘Zatoichi’ and ‘Troubles’, with T-Pain. He recently teamed up with Sampa the Great on ‘Lane’ from Sampa’s forthcoming album As Above, So Below.

Watch the video for ‘Walkin’ by Denzel Curry

[embedded content]

Festivalgoers won’t have to wait too long to learn the rest of this year’s Wildlands lineup, either. Organisers will be revealing the rest of the bill tomorrow (Tuesday, 9th August) via their social media channels. Wildlands has previously hosted the likes of Tyler, the Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Dom Dolla, RL Grime and Skepta.

Curry’s inclusion on the Wildlands lineup is good news for fans of the rapper in Sydney, too. He was recently teased as part of the bill for the next edition of Field Day, when ‘Walkin’ was included in a video announcing the festival’s January return. With him locked in for Wildlands, it’s basically a dead cert.

