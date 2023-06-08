Will SC hear land dispute between Makati and Taguig?

MANILA, Philippines – Supreme Court’s Public Information Office (SC PIO) has no information about a supposed order setting a hearing for the territorial dispute between the cities of Taguig and Makati.
SC Spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said he is not aware of any schedule.
“I have no information about an oral argument being set regarding this case,” Hosaka said.
The matter is about the December 2021 ruling of the Supreme Court which stated that Bonifacio Military Reservation (BMR) is part of Taguig City.
BMR includes the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) lifestyle and business district.
The ruling achieved finality in September 2022.
“The SCPIO will immediately post any notices on the SC Website and official Twitter account should there be any,” Hosaka added.
Earlier, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said Makati City Legal Office had received a document about a hearing at the Supreme Court.
Makati City is asking the magistrates to elevate the dispute to the level of the Supreme Court en banc.
This is so that the fifteen (15) justices of the high court can review the ruling of its third division.
Meanwhile, Taguig City’s camp said it had not received a notice that there will be oral arguments.
So far, the third division of the high court already had an ‘Entry of Judgment’ on the case, meaning the decision is already final and executory as far as it is concerned.
