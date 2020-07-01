“Will she enter politics? Heart Evangelista responds to a netizen”

Heart Evangelista responds to a fan hoping she won’t enter politics in the future.

Heart Evangelista, one of the biggest celebrities at the forefront in reaching out to those in need of help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, addressed a fan who hoped for her not to enter politics in the future.

The netizen, who took a screenshot of one of Heart’s posts on Instagram stories giving out some wheelchairs to her husband’s constituents in the Province of Sorsogon, said she hopes the A-list celebrity and philanthropist won’t enter politics.

“Hoping Heart Evangelista won’t enter politics,” the netizen wrote.

Hoping heart evangelista wont enter politics pic.twitter.com/uXGqxsqWku — kups (@fudgeeBarNamanO) July 1, 2020

In response to the netizen, Heart replied: “Politics is not for me. I can help without that kind of power.”

Politics is not for me 🙏🏻❤️ I can help without that kind of power . ❤️ https://t.co/DjETMxfk1g — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) July 1, 2020

The 35-year-old actress recently got reunited with her husband Chiz after three months because of the lockdown.

Since Chiz got elected into office as Governor of Sorsogon, Heart has constantly been visiting the province located in the Southern Luzon region to help with her husband’s endeavors.

Just recently, Heart gave away free tablets for students who need gadgets for online learning activities.