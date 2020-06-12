“Will the major concert of SB19 push through this year?”

SB19’s supposed major concert last March did not push through because of the pandemic.

It is still uncertain whether their major concert will happen this year according to the members of SB19. Their concert was supposedly scheduled last March but was postponed because of the pandemic.

In an interview with MJ Felipe of ABS-CBN News, SB19’s Josh remarked that it might happen once the health crisis is already over.

“For now, wala pa po. Hindi po namin alam kung kailan mare-reschedule. Parang aantayin lang po namin ‘yung announcement din. Siyempre po ang company namin at organizers ng event kailangan po mag-meet halfway sa kung ano ang mapagkakasunduan. Abangan po natin. Siguro matutuloy ‘yan in the future kapag wala na ‘yung ganitong crisis,” Josh remarked.

While the country is still battling the pandemic, SB19 shared that they are planning to spearhead a fundraising activity to help those who are in need.

“About sa fundraising concerts or anything ay magpo-post kami sa aming official accounts kung mayroon kaming plan about doon. At ‘yun na lang po ang abangan nila. Siguro po in the near future kapag natapos na ito ay mayroon tayong magandang kakaharapin,” Stell stated.

The Pinoy boy group recently released a song titled Ikako, which is dedicated to the frontliners and their families.

“Ginawa namin ‘yon hindi lang para sa mga frontliner pero pati rin sa pamilya o mga tao na nagi-stay sa bahay. Nahihirapan po ang mga frontliners natin, ‘yung mga pamilya nila na nasa bahay na nag-aalala, ‘yung mental health nila ay iniisip din natin. Gusto namin na through this song ay ma-inspire sila, ma-motivate sila, ma-uplift sila at makalimutan nila ‘yung kinakaharap natin sa buhay ngayon,” Sejun relayed.