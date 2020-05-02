“Will the wedding of Angel Locsin and Neil Arce be put on hold amid pandemic?”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Angel Locsin was asked if her wedding will be postponed.

“Ayaw naming isipin na postponed, di ba, kasi iyon ‘yung pinakaimportanteng araw sa amin. Nagpahinga nga kami sa mga trabaho namin sana para matutukan namin ‘yung wedding,” the actress stated during the “Regal Movies at Home” Facebook launch on Friday, May 1.

She continued, “Kaya lang, ‘pag lockdown pa, hindi naman namin puwede i-risk, di ba? Hindi namin alam kung ano ang mangyayari.”

Angel confirmed her engagement to Neil Arce in June 2019.

In her previous interviews, the actress shared that they have been busy preparing for the wedding already.

As COVID-19 pandemic affected the Philippines earlier this year, the couple has been busy with their #UnitentWeStandPH initiative, which helped put up tents in the different hospitals in Manila.