“Will TV and movie production resume soon?”

Fans may finally get to see some of their favorite TV shows return to the screen soon.

Ever since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented across the entire Luzon, broadcast companies and film outlets decided to halt the production of TV shows and movies.



But it seems fans will finally get to see some of their favorite TV shows back on screen as the national government teased that various media-related activities would be allowed in areas that will be placed under general community quarantine after April 30.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]