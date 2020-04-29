“Will TV and movie production resume soon?”

Fans may finally get to see some of their favorite TV shows return to the screen soon.
Ever since the enhanced community quarantine was implemented across the entire Luzon, broadcast companies and film outlets decided to halt the production of TV shows and movies.
But it seems fans will finally get to see some of their favorite TV shows back on screen as the national government teased that various media-related activities would be allowed in areas that will be placed under general community quarantine after April 30.
Then again, mass gatherings, including movie screenings and concerts, won’t be allowed.
“Ang ibig sabihin, ‘yung mga telenobela, dapat i-tape sa GCQ areas. Hindi pa po puwede sa Metro Manila,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing last Tuesday, April 29.
As early as March 13, ABS-CBN halted the production of its live entertainment shows as well as taped programs to ensure the safety of staff, artists, and other crew members involved in mounting some of these shows.
Meanwhile, other shows shifted to digital format. The Kapamilya network also decided to replace shows under the Kapamilya Gold and Primetime timeslots—including FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Love Thy Woman, and Make It You—with re-runs of some of its popular teleseryes from the previous years.