William Barton, Caitlin Yeo and More Win at 2022 Screen Music Awards

The 2022 APRA Screen Music Awards have honoured a talented list of composers and musicians at their 21st award ceremony, held in Melbourne.
The event has long celebrated Australian music and its success both at home and abroad – this year’s awards went to a class of first-time and established winners, including William Barton, Caitlin Yeo and Salliana Seven Campbell.
The Making Of ‘River’ – Discovering William Barton’s Powerful Vocals
It was a special evening for musician, composer and vocalist Barton, whose work with the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Richard Tognetti and composer Piers Burbook de Vere won Best Soundtrack Album (River) and Best Original Song Composed For The Screen (‘Spirit Voices of the Enchanted Waters’).
Feature Film Score Of The Year went to first-time winner Salliana Seven Campbell, who was acknowledged for her work on the film, The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson.
Nigel Westlake, known to many for his extensive compositions in the film world, as well as his recent works with the likes of Lior, was honoured during the evening for his contributions to Australian screen.
Performances on the night came from the Screen Music Awards orchestra, conducted by Jessica Wells. The was also a special tribute to the late Archie Roach and Jack Charles, courtesy of the orchestra, Fred Leone, William Barton and the Gospo Collective.
Archie Roach – ‘Song To Sing’
2022 APRA Screen Music Award Winners
Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award
- Nigel Westlake
Feature Film Score of the Year
- The Drover’s Wife The Legend Of Molly Johnson
- Composed: Salliana Seven Campbell
Best Television Theme
- New Gold Mountain
- Composed: Caitlin Yeo
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
- Total Control
- Composed: Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
- New Gold Mountain
- Composed: Caitlin Yeo
Best Soundtrack Album
- River
- Composed: Richard Tognetti with William Barton, Pier Burbook de Vere
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
- ‘Spirit Voices of the Enchanted Waters’ from River
- Composed: William Barton, Piers Burbrook De Vere, Richard Tognetti
Best Music for a Documentary
- Puff: Wonders of the Reef
- Composed: Hylton Mowday
Best Music for a Short Film
- Still Life
- Composed: Wil Hughes
Best Music for Children’s Programming
- The Deep
- Composed: Nerida Tyson-Chew
Best Music for an Advertisement
- Destination NSW: Feel New
- Composed: Lance Gurisik
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
- Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Anh’s Brush With Fame, Beauty and The Geek Australia
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
- Neil Sutherland for Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet
