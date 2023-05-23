Willie Nelson’s Star-Studded 90th Birthday Concert Coming to Australian Cinemas in June

The concert film celebrating Willie Nelson’s life and career will be screened in Australian cinemas from Saturday, 10th June to Friday, 16th June. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 was recorded across two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles at the end of April 2023.

The concert featured a bewildering array of superstar artists, including Keith Richards, Dave Matthews, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, and so many more. You can see a fan-shot clip of Nelson and Snoop’s performance below.

Willie Nelson: ‘Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die” (feat. Snoop Dogg)

[embedded content]

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will be released through Independent Cinemas Australia – which includes many Dendy and Palace cinemas. Tickets will be available through the individual cinemas.

“Willie Nelson has had an indelible impact on the world, and we are thrilled to provide fans with a unique opportunity to celebrate his milestone birthday through this special concert event,” promoter Joe Hand Jr shared in a statement. “It’s an honour to have the opportunity to help share this historic event, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable legacy and timeless music in theatres.”

The film will feature highlights of the two shows, along with some other special guest presentations.

Nelson was recently confirmed to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, and others.

Further Reading

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Includes Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine and Missy Elliott

Hear Willie Nelson And Karen O’s Cover Of Queen And David Bowie’s ‘Under Pressure’

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023