Willie Revillame to Conduct Loyalty Check to Employees Amid Issue

Willie Revillame Launches Loyalty Check to Employees Following Audio Recording Leak

Television host Willie Revillame launched a loyalty check to all of his employees after an alleged audio recording of him circulated in public.

On their “Showbiz Now Na” YouTube channel, Cristy Fermin, Romel Chika, and Wendell Alvarez discussed Wowowin host Willie Revillame. According to journalist Cristy Fermin, the audio tape was made covertly while Revillame was angry at the accusations leveled against him.

The man can be heard lecturing his crew in the alleged audio tape, which was also uploaded by Fermin’s internet program, insisting that he can still conduct a show without them. Fermin’s co-host Rommel Chika then revealed that Revillame had begun to seek for his disloyal colleagues.

” Ang nangyayari po ngayon ay naglo-loyalty check daw si Willie Revillame sa kanyang mga tauhan, sa kanyang staff,” Cristy said.

The columnist then revealed that Revillame’s main aim during the probe was the person who reportedly secretly filmed him. What he wants to know, brothers and sisters is whether those propagating the rumor against him are still in his production or have already departed, according to Fermin.

Wendell said “Alam mo ‘yan ang mahirap kasi ‘yung mga tauhan mo hindi puwedeng may magtraydor sa iyo. Masakit kasi iyon, pinakain mo na, sinahuran mo na, binigyan mo (ng trabaho) tapos ta-traydurin pa siya.”

“Kaya nga naglo-loyalty check siya ngayon pero mahirap pong matunton o ma-trace kasi ang mga kumakalat po ngayon na audio-video ay hindi naman taga loob ang mga nagkukuwento.

“Sa rami po ng kanyang mga sinaktan, sa rami ng mga staff na wala na po sa kanyang pagkandili ngayon (ay) natural lamang na sa kanila manggagaling ngayon. Sabi nga nila, ‘maraming salamat nanay sa mahabang panahon ay dala-dala namin ‘yan sa dibdib namin.

“Pero sa unang pagkakataon naman ay nakahinga na kami ng maluwag ngayon dahil ikaw ang naging boses namin sa mga dinanas namin sa kanya,” Cristy said during her show.

