WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops An Eye Movement Focus System for Next-Gen Holographic Head-Worn Displays

BEIJING, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today proposed a new technical architecture aiming at breaking the current technical bottleneck in the field of HWD. The Eye Movement Focus system will be applied to the next generation of H-HWD to provide a better visual experience for users. In this optical architecture, the SLM is imaged at the center of the rotation of the eye, allowing instantaneous control of the FOV without any dynamic optical components.

WiMi applied an adjustable optical structure system with independent intellectual property in its first generation of HoloAR Lens products. The innovative structure design significantly improved the HWD viewing and wearing comfort. None of the current HD can be compared to the FOV of human vision. Therefore, earlier solutions are based on foveated point displays that generate only computerized digital holographic content of the object the eye is looking at and use low-resolution microdisplays to display peripheral images. Combining a mobile microdisplay with a wide FOV peripheral display is possible, and using a light field or multifocal/zoom approach to achieve natural focus and depth-of-field presentation. The FOV is guided from one area to another using motorized optical components. However, this solution needs to improve brake size and synchronization issues between multiple dynamic components, as it is not possible to use a single dynamic component to control the FOV, both of which would result in a complex and costly system.

Currently, the mainstream HWD technology deals with focus and polydispersion by simulating the wavefront digital image emitted from the displayed 3D object and sending CGH showing the correct viewing angle to eyes, respectively. Thus, users can focus directly on the 3D object they are gazing at, thus eliminating the discomfort caused by conflicting polydispersion adjustments. In holographic HWD, the CGH has typically displayed on a phase space light modulator. Such displays do not require relay optics because the SLM can image at any distance from the eye. However, because the number of pixels in current SLMs is limited, current HWDs are still limited by FOV and EyeBox. The total number of pixels in the SLM sets an upper limit on the spatial bandwidth product of the system since HWD uses binoculars to match human visual ability. For a comfortable viewing experience, one may need more than 80 degrees of FOV and ultra-high definition displays and pixels. And that causes SLM to exceed the capabilities of the technical framework.

In conventional HWD, it is not possible to control the FOV (i.e., to keep the image in the center of the foveated point as the eye rotates to change focus) with CGH. Eye movement will cause the displayed image to move to the periphery. This requires mechanical movement of the SLM or lens to bring the image to the center. WiMi’s H-HWD images are at the center of the rotation of the eye. The eye-centered design is at the heart of the architecture of the eye movement focus system. Since the SLM images are at the center of eye rotation, changing the direction of the foveated point is handled by changing the direction of light through the CGH. WiMi’s eye movement focus system changes the direction of light without any mobile components by adding diffractive lens terms and grating terms to the CGH,

Compared with the traditional holographic HWD architecture, WiMi’s eye movement focus system has significant advantages. By simply modifying the CGH to track foveated point, users can digitally control the instantaneous FOV. The removal of mechanical components can reduce the instability of mechanical components, reduce the weight of the mechanical control side of the device, and exclude the failure of mechanical control. The system allows real-time digital control of the instantaneous FOV, providing a natural foveated point display without mobile mechanical parts, greatly improving the comfort of the H-HWD.

The challenge that prevents HWD from becoming a next-generation computer platform is the discomfort caused by the bloated and cumbersome nature of HWD devices and prolonged use. With the application of WiMi’s eye movement focus system, the comfortableness of H-HWD will be significantly improved. This will bring H-HWD a broader application scenario.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

Safe Harbor Statements

