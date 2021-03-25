WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. Announces Closing of $83.8 million Registered Direct Offering

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that it closed a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 11,173,335 units at a purchase price of US$7.50 per unit for a total offering size of approximately US$83.8 million. Each unit consists of one American Depositary Share (the “ADS”), each representing two Class B ordinary shares of the Company, and 0.4 warrant to purchase one ADS at an exercise price of US$8.60 per ADS, subject to adjustments. The warrants will be exercisable immediately after the date of issuance (the “Initial Exercise Date”) and will expire two years after the Initial Exercise Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development, strategic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

FT Global Capital Inc. and The Benchmark Company, LLC, are acting as Exclusive Placement Agents in connection with the offering. DLA Piper UK LLP acted as the Company’s U.S. legal counsel, Schiff Hardin LLP acted as U.S. legal counsel and PacGate Law Group acted as PRC legal counsel for Placement Agents.

The Company’s securities described above are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (SEC File No. 333-254461), that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 18, 2021, subsequently amended and declared effective on March 22, 2021, and by means of a prospectus a copy of which has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting FT Global Capital, Inc., via email at info@ftglobalcap.com, or 5 Concourse Parkway, Suite 3000, Atlanta, GA, 30328; or The Benchmark Company, LLC, via email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com or at 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, New York 10155, United States.

For further details of this transaction, please see the Company’s 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

