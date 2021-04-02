WIN: A Double Pass To Melbourne’s Summer Sounds Festival Ft. Spiderbait & More!

Festivals are finally coming back, and hasn’t it felt like an entire century without them? But with the return of many beloved events, new ones are also popping up, like Melbourne’s Summer Sounds!

The event has taken place over a selection of dates throughout February and March at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, sporting a lineup with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ball Park Music, Spacey Jane, Thelma Plum and more.

But, the final leg of the event is taking place on Thursday, 8th April and it has an absolute ripper lineup, with the likes of Spiderbait, Jebediah, Bodyjar and Cable Ties all set to tear the stage up.

To celebrate, Music Feeds are teaming up with Summer Sounds to give away 3 x double passes to give away to three winners.

