WIN: A Double Pass To New Years Day’s Australian Tour, Including Download Festival

February 17, 2020

After making their way over last year, US alt-metal outfit New Years Day are headed back to Australia in March for a pair of headline shows in Adelaide and Brisbane, along with return appearances at Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne (they blew away crowds at last year’s edition.)

Led by powerhouse vocalist Ash Costello, New Years Day released their fourth studio album Unbreakable last year, and if our interview last year with guitarist Nikki Misery is to be believed, you can expect one “wild-ass rock ‘n’ roll show” when they take to stages down under next month.

Interested?

We’re giving away one double pass each for the dates on their ‘Unbreakable’ 2020 tour – both the headline shows and the Download Festival appearances.

NOTE: Both Download Festival legs and New Years Day's Brisbane show are restricted to 18+.

NOTE: Both Download Festival legs and New Years Day’s Brisbane show are restricted to 18+.

New Years Day ‘Unbreakable’ Tour 2020

w/ Redhook

Thursday, 19th March (AA)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Friday, 20th March (18+)

Download Festival, Melbourne

Saturday, 21st March (18+)

Download Festival, Sydney

Sunday, 22nd March (18+)

Brightside, Brisbane