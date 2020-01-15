Wine Machine Announces 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020
The festival that dominates wineries across the country, Wine Machine, is making a huge return in 2020 and they’ve got an equally massive lineup to boot.
On the bill this year are the likes of The Jungle Giants, Regard, Northeast Party House, Bag Raiders, Alice Ivy, Young Franco and Don West.
All these acts join previously announced headliner The Naked And Famous, who were revealed to be playing the festival back in December.
On top of that, the festival will also be helping out towards bushfire relief, seeing as a lot of their locations nationwide will be taking place in fire-ravaged areas. They’ll be donating $10,000 to various rural fire services across the country, and will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to respective rural fire services.
Check out the full lineup, and all important details, below.
[embedded content]
Wine Machine 2020 Full Lineup
Hot Dub Time Machine
The Jungle Giants*
The Naked And Famous (NZ)
Regard (EU)*
Northeast Party House+
Bag Raiders (Live)
Young Franco^
Alice Ivy**
Don West
+VIC/WA ONLY
*EXCL TAS/WA
^EXCL WA
**EXCL VIC
Wine Machine 2020
Tickets on sale now
Saturday, 7th March
Home Hill Winery, Huon Valley, TAS
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 14th March
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 21st March
Commonwealth Park, Canberra
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 28th March
Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 4th April
Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley, WA
Tickets: Official Website