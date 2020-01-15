Wine Machine Announces 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 15, 2020

The festival that dominates wineries across the country, Wine Machine, is making a huge return in 2020 and they’ve got an equally massive lineup to boot.

On the bill this year are the likes of The Jungle Giants, Regard, Northeast Party House, Bag Raiders, Alice Ivy, Young Franco and Don West.

All these acts join previously announced headliner The Naked And Famous, who were revealed to be playing the festival back in December.

On top of that, the festival will also be helping out towards bushfire relief, seeing as a lot of their locations nationwide will be taking place in fire-ravaged areas. They’ll be donating $10,000 to various rural fire services across the country, and will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to respective rural fire services.

Check out the full lineup, and all important details, below.

[embedded content]

Wine Machine 2020 Full Lineup

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Jungle Giants*

The Naked And Famous (NZ)

Regard (EU)*

Northeast Party House+

Bag Raiders (Live)

Young Franco^

Alice Ivy**

Don West

+VIC/WA ONLY

*EXCL TAS/WA

^EXCL WA

**EXCL VIC

Wine Machine 2020

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 7th March

Home Hill Winery, Huon Valley, TAS

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 14th March

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 21st March

Commonwealth Park, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 28th March

Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th April

Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley, WA

Tickets: Official Website