Wine Machine Festival Set To Take WA This Coming October

Western Australia continue to revel in the live music goods long before the rest of us can dream of, with the announcement that Wine Machine will be taking on Swan Valley this coming October.

Wine Machine was set to hit six dates around the country in March, only managing to hit a few dates before being forced to postpone and cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup for the festival remains largely unchanged too, which is an added bonus. Headlined by Hot Dub Time Machine as always, the bill also includes The Jungle Giants, The Naked And Famous, Northeast Party House, Alice Ivy and more.

This is just the latest in great live music news for Western Australia, with concerts being able to operate with almost no restrictions from this Saturday, 27th June.

Check out the full lineup and all important info for Wine Machine WA below.

Wine Machine WA 2020 Lineup

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Jungle Giants

The Naked And Famous

Northeast Party House

Bag Raiders

Young Franco

Alice Ivy

Don West

Wine Machine WA 2020

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 17th October

Swan Valley, WA

Tickets: Official Website