Wine Machine Unveils Juicy 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 14, 2020

Raise a glass of Pinot Gris because your fave national wine tour Wine Machine has just squeezed out the final batch of its 2020 wineup and it is JUICY.

In addition to previously announced NZ hitmakers The Naked And Famous, the party-starter and master of ceremonies himself Hot Dub Time Machine is back on headlining duties, atop a bill that also features the likes of Brisbane juggernauts The Jungle Giants, Kosovo based “Ride It” hitmaker Regard, Northeast Party House, Bag Raiders, Young Franco, Alice Ivy and more (although several artists aren’t playing all shows).

“In our fourth year, we’re keeping with our ethos of delivering a premium hand curated event unlike anything in the country,” organisers said in a statement.

“This is what makes Wine Machine so unique: a much greater focus on the simulation of all your senses, not just the sounds but indeed, too, your taste, sight and smell. We are proud to again be able to offer an exciting wine-up set against the backdrop of the country’s most picturesque wineries, accompanied with the best gourmet local fare and wine pairings the regions can offer.”

DJ and former Channel [V] presenter Danny Clayton will be acting as sommelier for the evening.

ICYMI Wine Machine will be hitting up six wineries across the country in March, kicking things off in SA’s McLaren Vale and wrapping it up in WA’s Swan Valley.

Organisers have also made an initial donation of $10,000 to be shared amongst national rural fire services in the wake of the current bushfire crisis, as well as pledging $1 from every ticket sold to each of the respective regions rural fire services.

Wine Machine would also like to invite all emergency service personnel to join them for a day of leisure if able to, on the house. If that’s you, you can swing them an email at [email protected] to make the arrangements.

Everyone else can catch all the details below!

[embedded content]

Wine Machine 2020 Lineup

Hot Dub Time Machine

The Jungle Giants (not playing in TAS/WA)

The Naked And Famous (NZ)

Regard “Ride It” (EU) (not playing in TAS/WA)

Northeast Party House (VIC/WA only)

Bag Raiders (Live)

Young Franco (not playing in WA)

Alice Ivy (not playing in Victoria)

Don West

Plus Your Sommelier:

Danny Clayton

Wine Machine 2020

Saturday, 7th December 2019

Serafino Wines, McLaren Vale, SA

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 7th March

Home Hill Winery, Huon Valley, TAS

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 14th March

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 21st March

Commonwealth Park, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 28th March

Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 4th April

Oakover Grounds, Swan Valley, WA

Tickets: Official Website