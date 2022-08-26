WingsOverAsia Singapore FBO Announces Rebranding of Membership Club & Enhancement of Private Aviation ServicesWingsOverAsia-logo.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2022 – WingsOverAsia, an integrated private aviation service provider based in Singapore, is announcing the rebranding of its membership services ‘ClubWOA’ into two distinct memberships: WOA Flying Club and ClubWOA Social. In addition to the rebranding, it is also introducing enhancements to its private jet handling services.

WingsOverAsia first launched ClubWOA as an exclusive flying network offering members a platform to connect, network, and exchange ideas. The membership network has since grown into a robust social network with members across Asia, with a focus on aviation, travel, and lifestyle. Due to its commercial success, the membership network is separating into two discrete entities to distinguish its services more effectively.

WOA Flying Club is described as an aviator’s club that focuses on flight training and aircraft owner/pilot support services. The club connects aviation enthusiasts, aspiring pilots, corporate flight departments and aircraft owners into a social network.

Latest introductions exclusive to the club include the launch of WingsOverAsia’s Singapore Private Pilot License (PPL) program with a refreshed syllabus, the addition of Diamond DA40 single-engine and DA42/DA62 twin-engine aircraft to the WOA training fleet, and the incorporation of flight instructors with overseas flight training experience into WOA pilot programs. Members will also be able to enjoy private jet charter services at preferential rates. The introductions will allow for a more curated aviation experience for WOA Flying Club members, who can now benefit from a customised journey based on their preferences.

ClubWOA is an aviation-themed social lifestyle club focusing on hospitality and event services. Members enjoy access to all-inclusive perks, leisure experiences, and exclusive content and opportunities ranging from yachting trips to private networking events.

New additions to the club facilities include enhancements to the food and beverage menu and related services, as well as improvements to the environment and amenities of the club lounge. Members may anticipate an elevated enjoyable experience when visiting ClubWOA and greater value from their membership attributable to these upgrades. With the enhancements, ClubWOA will further its role as a premier destination for business and leisure aviation enthusiasts, hosting leading entertainment and networking events in the region.

A twofold increase in demand for its ground handling services has also prompted equipment and hospitality services enhancements. Recent expansions include additional tow tractors for mid-size business jets, additional ground support equipment for more efficient jet handling turnaround time, a new towbar-less tow truck for safely handling large business jets such as Boeing Business Jets and Airbus Corporate Jets, as well as a doubled experienced manpower headcount and VIP passenger and luggage handling vehicles for faster passenger departure and arrival clearance.

With these enhancements to its prestige aviation membership clubs and jet handling operations, WingsOverAsia aims to provide both private aviation members and business jet operators with a richer experience, add value across its service delivery platform, and transform the aviation experience with enhancements at every customer touchpoints. The business has already experienced some early success with its offerings and intends to keep extending its reach throughout Asia.

Established in 2009, WingsOverAsia (WOA) is the first integrated private aviation service provider and developer in Asia, located at Seletar Airport in Singapore. It shares years of history prior to its inception, dating back to 2003. After returning from the USA with a Private Pilot License, the founder Yeow Meng began using his social networking technology skills to launch Asia’s first online private aviation blog to share his leisure flying adventures all over Asia. The blog further morphed into an interactive social networking portal, and offline membership services such as flying tours, aviation lifestyle events, and aircraft sales cum delivery support began to emerge. Decades later, it expanded into what is now known as WingsOverAsia.

From its fixed base operator (FBO) headquarters in Singapore, WOA offers a fully integrated suite of private aviation services in-house, including aircraft sales, flight training, ground handling, membership services, private jet charter and management, and worldwide trip support services for jets. The rebranding of its regional membership network and enhancements to its private jet handling services are part of WOA’s culture of relentless pursuit of innovation and continuous improvements in serving the general aviation community. Having pioneered the aviation lifestyle concept and business model, WingsOverAsia has established itself as a leading partner in the aviation sector.

For more information, please visit https://www.wingsoverasia.com/, and for more details on WOA Flying Club and ClubWOA Social, please visit https://www.wingsoverasia.com/woa-flying-club and https://www.wingsoverasia.com/clubwoa-social

