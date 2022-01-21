Winners of VinFuture’s $4.5m global sci-tech prizes announced9Professor-Katalin-Kariko.jpg

●

The VinFuture Prize is

aligned with one or more of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and

is grounded in recognising proven, real-life impact

●

Winners demonstrated

breakthrough innovations in science and technology focused on driving

meaningful and scalable change through improvements in health, prosperity,

productivity, equity, and sustainability

●

Recipients were

selected from nearly 600 nominations across 60 countries

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – The inaugural VinFuture Award Ceremony honors inventors

of core mRNA vaccine technology; metal-organic frameworks (MOFs); flexible

semiconductors with the sensing properties of human skin; and tenofovir gel for

the prevention of HIV. These projects are exceptional scientific

accomplishments that will positively impact the lives of billions of people on

Earth in the present and future.

Professor Katalin

Kariko (third from right), Professor Pieter Cullis and Professor Drew Weissman

(first and second from left) win VinFuture Grand Prize

Honouring

exceptional minds whose research and technological innovations will improve

quality of life and ensure sustainable living for future generations, The

VinFuture Prize was launched on International Solidarity Day 2020 and is

uniquely aligned with one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs).

The award programme is part of

the VinFuture Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit set up by Mr. Phạm

Nhật Vượng, the first Vietnamese billionaire and Founder and Chairman of the

largest Vietnamese conglomerate, Vingroup Corporate, together with his wife,

Mrs. Phạm Thu Hương, to create meaningful change in the everyday lives of

millions by recognising and rewarding transformative innovation in

sci-tech.

Attracting almost 600 nominations across 60 countries in its inaugural

year, the Prize represents the best in science and technological breakthroughs

in these fields. Of these nominations, nearly 100 came from the world’s top 2%

most-cited scientists, many of whom are themselves laureates of distinguished

awards, such as the Nobel Prize, Breakthrough Prize and Tang Prize, among

others.

The Grand Prize, valued at US$3

million, is awarded to three scientists: Katalin Kariko (USA), Drew Weissman

(USA) and Pieter Cullis (Canada) for their work on mRNA technology, which

paved the way for effective COVID-19 vaccines. In their research, they were

able to modify mRNA and encapsulate it in lipid nanoparticles, preventing the

immune system from reacting to foreign mRNA entering the body and avoiding

cytokine induction, toxicity, and off-target effects. Based on Kariko and

Weissman’s discovery, and Cullis’s development of lipid nanoparticles,

pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were able to produce

effective COVID-19 vaccines in record time.

Besides serving as a global line of defense against the increasing

infections and deaths caused by the pandemic, mRNA technology also has the

potential to generate vaccines against HIV, cancer, autoimmune diseases and

genetic diseases, potentially saving the lives of billions of people in the

future.

In addition to the Grand Prize, three Special Prizes, each valued at

US$500,000, have been dedicated specifically for female innovators and to

recognize innovations in emerging fields and in developing countries.

The first Special Prize, dedicated

to “Innovators with Outstanding Achievements in Emerging Fields”, is awarded to

Professor Omar Yaghi (USA) for his work on discovering metal-organic frameworks

(MOFs). MOFs are a new class of materials formed as networks of charged

molecules linked to metal ions, with permanent porosity with high surface area

and impressive stability. With tuneable pore sizes that enable the absorption

and storage of gas and water molecules, MOFs provide solutions for the capture,

storage, separation, and chemical manipulation of different types of gases and

particles, and have the potential to create a cleaner environment and cleaner

air, energy, and water sources.

In particular, Professor Yaghi’s MOF water harvester has been proven to

have the potential to generate clean water at any time, in any place. If

successfully implemented, MOFs can improve the lives of millions of people in

regions that lack access to clean water, helping increase water independence

and increase quality of life.

The second Special Prize,

dedicated to “Female Innovators”, is awarded to Professor Zhenan Bao (USA) for

her work on developing flexible electronics with the sensing properties of

human skin. The electronics are made from a type of flexible molecular

semiconductor material that has self-healing and biodegradable properties,

allowing electronics to be integrated seamlessly into the human body. They have

great potential in medical diagnosis and smart healthcare and can also be

applied to wearable and implantable electronic devices, enhancing the quality

of life of millions of people with disability and sparking future medical

breakthroughs.

Professors Salim

Abdool Karim (second from right) and Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim (second

from left) win VinFuture Special Prize

The Special Prize, for “Innovators

from Developing Countries”, is awarded to Professors Salim Abdool Karim and

Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim from South Africa for their research on

effective HIV prevention. With extensive experience in the field of

epidemiology, the two scientists developed a tenofovir-based gel that prevents

sexual transmission of HIV, laying the foundation for the pre-exposure

prophylaxis (PrEP) method of preventing HIV. Salim Abdool Karim and Quarraisha

Abdool Karim also created an oral medicine to create an HIV prevention strategy

across the world, including for women and infants.

The Karims’ research was recognized by UNAIDS and WHO as a pivotal

scientific breakthrough, with significant impact on the prevention of an

epidemic in the African continent and the world.

Speaking about the results of the inaugural season of the VinFuture

Prize, Professor Sir Richard Friend,

VinFuture Prize Council Chair, stated: “The VinFuture Prize 2021 recognizes truly outstanding scientific work that has

made and will make, a positive impact on the lives of millions, or even

billions, of people around the world. The winners have brought new solutions

for some of the most significant challenges that humanity is facing,

such as infectious diseases and meeting the urgent need for zero

carbon energy. The VinFuture Prize celebrates the power of science and

technology to solve global problems.”

On behalf of the Prize Laureates, Professor

Katalin Kariko shared: “It

is an incredible honor to learn that the Prize council

selected me, together with my fellow scientists Drew

Weissman and Pieter Cullis, to receive

the inaugural VinFuture Grand Prize. We, as

scientists, work at the bench in the laboratory, performing experiments

day-after-day and hope that one day – maybe in our

lifetime – we can witness that the advancements we

made will be beneficial for the common good. We are

all relieved and thrilled that our scientific discoveries laid the

foundation for the development of the mRNA vaccines. It

is also important to note that the vaccines were developed

based on a century of scientific and

technological progress and recent

discoveries by hundreds of thousands of scientists, doctors,

engineers and experts who advanced the

knowledge of their respected fields, and the combination of

that work led to the creation of these very effective and

safe mRNA vaccines. We hope that our scientific

adventure will also inspire the next generation of researchers and doctors,

and that their contributions will advance our scientific knowledge on a higher

level leading to the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs.”

The first VinFuture Award Ceremony was broadcasted live on major

communication channels across the world, with the appearance of Mr. Pham Minh

Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam, leaders of domestic ministries and agencies,

global ambassadors, industry leaders, and in particular, eminent international

scientists.

The Award Ceremony signals the end of the first season of the VinFuture

Prize, with results far exceeding the expectations of the Prize Council in

terms of both quantity, quality, and practical application potential of the

nominations. The early success of the Prize lays the foundation for broadening

the Prize’s impact in coming years, recognising scientists who seek and deliver

solutions to humanity’s problems, contributing to creating a better life for

everyone, and building a sustainable environment for future generations./.

Officially starting the second season of the VinFuture Prize The second cycle of the VinFuture Prize has now started, immediately following the conclusion of the inaugural VinFuture Award Ceremony. The VinFuture Foundation will open the nomination portal from February 15 running until June 3, 2022.

