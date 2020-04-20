Winston McCall says Parkway Drive will not be playing UNIFY Gathering 2021

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 20, 2020

Winston McCall has put some a big rumour to bed today, revealing that Parkway Drive will not in fact be playing UNIFY Gathering 2021.

The rumour, according to Triple M, allegedly started after Australian music publication Tone Deaf stated that the band would be playing the special, all-Australian edition of the festival.

Speaking to Wiggo on Triple M’s Hard and Heavy, McCall literally laughed when asked about the rumour.

“HA! Yeah, who leaked that one?” he said.

“I don’t know where it came from…’cause it’s not true.”

He said that his bandmate, Ben Gordon, brought the rumour up to him earlier in the week.

“I don’t know why someone’s published that, and where it came from.”

What Parkway Drive are doing, however, are gearing up for the impending digital release of their documentary Viva The Underdogs.

In additional, McCall said that the band have begun writing the follow up to 2018’s Reverence.

“The idea is to take time,” he told Blunt Mag.

“It’s not going to happen straight away. It seems like we spent a lot of time sharpening a lot of blades. I think it’s time to finally work with some precision.”

Watch the trailer for Viva The Underdogs below.