Winston Surfshirt Announce National Album Launch Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 10, 2020

Sydney groove lords Winston Surfshirt released their second album Apple Crumble late last year, and now they’re bringing it to stages around the country with a huge nationwide tour kicking off in May.

The tour will see the funktacular solo-act-turned-six-piece take their live show to metro and regional cities, playing in some of their biggest venues to date with the likes of Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane and the Roundhouse in Sydney.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the music video for single ‘NobodyLikeYou’. Fittingly, it was filmed in various stages throughout the group’s last run of Australian dates.

Check out tour dates and the video for ‘NobodyLikeYou’ below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, 12th March.

[embedded content]

Winston Surfshirt ‘Apple Crumble’ Australian Tour 2020

Friday, 22nd May

Freo.Social, Perth

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 23rd May

Bass In The Grass, Darwin

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 30th May

Big Pineapple, Woombye

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Friday, 5th June

UC Refectory, Canberra

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 6th June

UOW Bandroom, Wollongong

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Friday, 12th June

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 13th June

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Friday, 19th June

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 20th June

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Friday, 26th June

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt

Saturday, 27th June

Roundhouse, Sydney

Tickets: Winston Surfshirt