Winston Surfshirt Announce National Album Launch Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 10, 2020
Sydney groove lords Winston Surfshirt released their second album Apple Crumble late last year, and now they’re bringing it to stages around the country with a huge nationwide tour kicking off in May.
The tour will see the funktacular solo-act-turned-six-piece take their live show to metro and regional cities, playing in some of their biggest venues to date with the likes of Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane and the Roundhouse in Sydney.
To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared the music video for single ‘NobodyLikeYou’. Fittingly, it was filmed in various stages throughout the group’s last run of Australian dates.
Check out tour dates and the video for ‘NobodyLikeYou’ below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, 12th March.
Winston Surfshirt ‘Apple Crumble’ Australian Tour 2020
Friday, 22nd May
Freo.Social, Perth
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 23rd May
Bass In The Grass, Darwin
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 30th May
Big Pineapple, Woombye
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Friday, 5th June
UC Refectory, Canberra
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 6th June
UOW Bandroom, Wollongong
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Friday, 12th June
Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 13th June
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Friday, 19th June
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 20th June
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Friday, 26th June
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt
Saturday, 27th June
Roundhouse, Sydney
Tickets: Winston Surfshirt