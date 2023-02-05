Winston Surfshirt Announce ‘Panna Cotta’ Tour Dates

Winston Surfshirt will take latest album Panna Cotta on the road later this year, announcing a trio of intimate east coast headline shows.

The tour will kick off Saturday, 6th May at the Night Cat in Melbourne, before a hometown gig at Mary’s Underground in Sydney on Saturday, 13th May. They’ll play Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Friday, 2nd June. Tickets are on sale this Thursday, 9th January from 11am local time, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off tomorrow from 10am.

“When we started playing music together we were crammed into tiny corners of packed bars and to this day these were some of the best times and our most cherished memories,” Winston Surfshirt’s eponymous frontman said when announcing the shows. “We felt like going back to basics one more time and thought we’d bring those vibes back. OG fans, this one’s for you.”

Panna Cotta, Winston Surfshirt’s third studio album, arrived back in November. The follow-up to 2019’s Apple Crumble was a heavily collaborative affair featuring appearances from the likes of Talib Kweli, Genesis Owusu, Young Franco, Kimbra, Dope Lemon, Milan Ring, Jerome Farah and others.

“Panna Cotta is the last dessert on the table, something for everyone to try, a bunch of different ingredients mixed together. I’d say it is my dream album that I wanted to hear Winston Surfshirt make. It’s us ticking some names off our bucket list of features,” Winston said of the album when announcing it last year.

“I always wanted to work with other artists on records for our own stuff and from the get-go had the idea that the next album would be full of collaborations, every song would have a feature, so started pulling bits together with that intention. Two years later, 12 features, 15 songs, and it’s yours.”

Winston Surfshirt Panna Cotta 2023 Tour

Saturday, 6th May – The Night Cat, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, 13th May – Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 2nd June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster

