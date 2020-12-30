“Winwyn Marquez joins PH Marine Corps outreach program in Tawi-Tawi”

Winwyn Marquez says they were able to give away food, slippers, toys, as well as build a brand new playground for the children in Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

Winwyn Marquez, who is a master sergeant of the Philippine Naval Reserve Command, joined the Philippine Marine Corps in its Christmas outreach program in Tawi-Tawi.

On Instagram, the beauty queen and actress shared photos from the mission dubbed as “Paskong Handog 2020,” which was held last Wednesday, December 23, at the Barangay Parang Pantay in Languyan.

“Despite the difficulties, many of us have realized that 2020 was not only a period of uncertainties but also a season for creativity and new possibilities. Even though travel is restricted and my schedule is filled with locked-in taping duties, my opportunities to help as a reservist were not hampered by these limitations,” she wrote in the caption.

According to Winwyn, they were able to give away food, slippers, toys, as well as build a brand new playground for the children in Tawi-Tawi during the outreach program.

“Through the Marine Battalion Landing Team-6 (MBLT-6), the Spirit of Christmas (through the form of food, slippers, toys, and a brand new playground) were still imparted to our brothers and sisters in Tawi-Tawi. Cupcakes, sopas, slippers, toys, and candies may only be small things that we usually take for granted in our daily lives but for the children in Tawi-Tawi, who barely receive assistance and attention during this Christmas season, such treats are already godsend,” she said.

“I would like to thank MBLT-6, Sgt. Sarmiento, Sgt. Portillo, MSgt. Sotto, other co-donors and co-reservists from the 73rd Marine Battalion (73MBn) for allowing me to contribute to the welfare and happiness of the children of Brgy. Parang Pantay, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi,” she added.

She ended her post by encouraging her fans and followers to “try to be someone’s sunshine” before the year ends.

Winwyn, 28, became a Marine Reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command last November.

She first revealed her decision to join the Philippine Navy reserve force in back in February.

“People are asking me why I want to do this. I simply said because I want to… that’s it. No need for long explanations,” said Winwyn, who is also known for being the first Filipina to win the Reina Hispanoamericana, an international pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture.

“We don’t need to justify what we want to do, we can just show them what we women CAN do,” she added.