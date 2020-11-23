“Winwyn Marquez on completing her Philippine Marine Reservist Training: ‘I was expected to experience hardship’”

Beauty queen-turned-naval reservist Winwyn Marquez continues with her army training even during the pandemic.

After enlisting and undergoing basic military training in order to become a Philippine Navy reservist, Winwyn Marquez proudly shared in her latest Instagram post that she has finally completed her training. The 28-year-old actress, who won the Reina Hispanoamericana crown in Bolivia in 2017 joins the ranks of other celebrities like Dingdong Dantes, Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Arci Muñoz, and JM De Guzman who are now also active reservists in the army.

On her Instagram post last November 21, Winwyn wrote, “Last February, I enlisted to become a Marine Reservist under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command & when COVID-19 hit us we were asked if we still wanted to continue with our training and I said YES.

“During these difficult times, attending this Reservist Training (which I religiously attended all classroom lectures, drills, and even joined the 3-day Field Training Exercise in Cavite as the culmination of our training course) has become one of my motivations to keep on moving forward and to continue to serve others despite the limitations and uncertainties. I am also honored to be one of the small number of women, to join this training as it matches with my passion to encourage and empower our Filipino women. The training was no easy feat as I was expected to experience hardship just like everyone with no special treatment or privileges. I was seen not as ‘Winwyn the actress and beauty queen’ but as Cadet Marquez – a fellow Filipina and sister to my batch mates. Thanks to the support of my batch, family, and other like-minded people around me, I have completed the course with realizations I never knew I would learn and also a new set of classmates-turned-family. Through this breakthrough, I will be able to exemplify that anyone, regardless of the field of expertise, gender, or age can join and be someone they thought they can never be as long as they have the heart to serve.

“I am sharing this personal moment with you all hoping it can be a motivation & inspiration not only to Filipino women but to all Filipinos to not be afraid of their weaknesses and to pursue their passions in life. Do know that I am not here to impress you, I am here to make an impact – WE are here to make an Impact.

“Congratulations BCMC & MOT 2020! Always remember to put your heart, mind and soul even in the smallest acts. This is just the beginning of our journey towards our goal 🇵🇭

“Snappy Salute to all of you! Hooyah! Ooraah!

– Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez PN-M (RES)

> Batch Dakila Class President

> Top 1 Class 01-2020

> Top 1 Physical Fitness (W)



“Sgt Sarmiento of Marine Corps Public Affairs Office”

Aside from competing in pageants and joining the army, the 28-year-old daughter of Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno also fulfilled her dream of becoming an educator last year when she finished her bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management.