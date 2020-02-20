“Winwyn Marquez signs up for Basic Citizen’s Military Training”

Beauty queen and actress Winnwyn Marquez takes on a different kind of challenge this year with the Philippine Naval Command.

After taking home the crown in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in 2017, Teresita “Winwyn” Marquez decided to take on a very different kind of challenge starting this year as she signed up for basic citizen’s military training. Last February 18, she posted on her Instagram from the headquarters of the Philippine Naval Reserve Command in Intramuros, Manila. Accompanying her was actor Rocco Nacino who is a Petty Officer Third Class in the Navy reserve. She wrote, “People are asking me why I want to do this..I simply said because I want to..that’s it. No need for long explanations. We don’t need to justify what we want to do, we can just show them what we women CAN do. So thrilled to be joining the Basic Citizen’s Military training Batch 2020 🇵🇭 Thank you @nacinorocco for opening my eyes to this and thank you to our Naval Reserve Command Chief Brigadier General Ariel R. Caculitan for the inspiring stories and words you told us earlier.”

Winwynn is the first female celebrity to follow in the footsteps of other reservists from showbiz like Gerald Anderson, Matteo Guidicelli, Dingdong Dantes, Nash Aguas, Elmo Magalona, and Jerome Ponce.