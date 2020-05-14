Wisconsin, Georgia teens are getting their driver’s licenses without a test

As of Monday, May 11, Wisconsin teens could get their driver’s license without having to take the previously obligatory driving test.

More specifically, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is allowing drivers under 18, who check off a series of requirements, to have their road test waived so they can get a probationary license.

Such training requirements include having completed a driver’s ed course, Behind the Wheel training and 30 hours of supervised driving; they must also have a permit and an adult sponsor who both accepts responsibility for the teen driver and can vouch for their ability to drive safely.

Teens who previously took a test and failed it must wait until DMVs open — scheduled for May 26 — to take the formal test. In general, however, 98% of students aged 16 or 17 pass their road test on the first or second try.

Back in mid-April, the state of Georgia passed a similar order and, since then, nearly 20,000 teens have gotten their driver’s license without having taken a driving test. IB

