Wisdom Professional Achieves Over HKD 3 billion Accumulated Approved Loan Value for Enterprises in Hong Kong and Establishes Its Leading Edges with Multiple Award Winsimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – Wisdom Professional is pleased to share its recent milestone of being recognized by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service and is included in “The Caring Company Scheme” commendation list. The award endorses Hong Kong enterprises that partake in social responsibilities. In addition to providing business consulting services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Wisdom Professional also actively contributes to the underprivileged communities, adding warmth to the stereotypically dispassionate financial service industry. An active member in the financial sector, the company has won a series of business awards in recent years, including the “Hong Kong Most Valuable Enterprise Award” by Mediazone and the “Hong Kong Famous Brand” by Famous Brands. It has also been invited by renowned media partners, such as ViuTV and Metro Information Channel, to exclusive interviews as honoured guests and share insights on and solutions to finance-related topics.

Mr. Austin Yu, Executive Chairman of Wisdom Professional Accounting Limited

For SMEs in Hong Kong, asset management, business strategy and market analysis are indispensable yet out-of-reach. The challenge is to hire professional consultants which are often CFO (Chief Financial Officer) candidates and overwhelmingly costly to most SMEs. Particularly with the ongoing short supply of such talents, SMEs have started to opt for “outsourcing” such role. Compared to traditional hiring, the outsourced CFOs can provide higher flexibility and broader professional knowledge, meanwhile maintain costs low for companies which allows business owners to focus on their other core business.

Mr. Austin, the executive chairman of Wisdom Professional, knows how to use the various strengths of team members to create more professional and high-quality services. The team under his leadership, as of the beginning of this year, the total value of loans approved by small and medium-sized enterprises has exceeded HK$3 billion. So far, Wisdom Professional has accumulated more than 2,000 successful cases; the number of new customer inquiries per month has maintained more than 500 , the data is astonishing!

“The epidemic might be over, but SMEs in Hong Kong are still facing immense operational challenges,” says Mr. Austin Yu, “Due to the complicated and demanding approval process, many SMEs who apply for funds on their own are often rejected. Given the huge demand, Wisdom Professional is determined to expand its efforts to help SMES and is planning to grow our business footprint in Macau and the Greater Bay Area.”

