Wiselink Recognised for Outstanding Sales Performance, Expands Reach with New E-commerce PlatformWiselink PNG (High res).png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 June 2023 – Wiselink, a prominent distributor of electronic components in the Asia Pacific region, has been honoured with the Sales Performance of the Year Award from Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a subsidiary of Bel Group. This recognition underscores the company’s notable sales performance, strong customer support, and capacity to foster business growth through effective collaboration and service delivery.

Wiselink attributes its success to three key factors: a customer-centric approach, innovative solutions, and a highly skilled team of professionals. By prioritising the needs of customers, Wiselink consistently delivers reliable and efficient solutions that encompass a wide range of electronic components such as connectors, resistors, relays and more. These qualities have contributed to the company’s strong reputation in the industry.

Building upon this achievement, Wiselink has recently launched its highly anticipated e-commerce platform, expanding its reach and accessibility for customers. The platform offers a seamless online shopping experience, granting convenient access to its range of electronic components. These solutions have gained widespread adoption across diverse sectors, including telecommunications, automotive and transportation, information systems, and medical and life sciences.

Since its establishment in 1993, Wiselink has been a trusted electronics components distributor in Asia, namely operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, China, and the Philippines. Through collaborations with renowned manufacturers such as Mill-Max, Coto Technology, Cinch Connectivity Solutions and Pickering, Wiselink offers an extensive portfolio of genuine products that meet ISO9001 requirements. Its diverse product range includes connectors, magnetic components, pogo pins, frequency products, resistors, reed relays, switches, and more. Serving both industrial and commercial users of electronic components, Wiselink prioritises product quality and customer service, providing support throughout all stages of the design-production cycle.

As Wiselink moves forward, it remains focused on enhancing its product and service offerings, forging strategic partnerships, and leveraging emerging technologies to meet evolving market demands. By prioritising innovation, the company distinguishes itself from competitors, striving to deliver solutions that enable seamless connectivity and drive operational efficiency for its clients.

The Sales Performance of the Year Award reaffirms its position as a leading distributor of electronic components in the Asia Pacific region, further establishing its reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction. With the launch of its e-commerce platform, Wiselink is poised to maintain its growth and provide an enhanced experience for customers seeking reliable and cutting-edge electronic components.

For more information about Wiselink and its range of electronic component solutions, please visit https://wiselink.com.sg/.



Hashtag: #Wiselink

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.