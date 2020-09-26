“‘Wish granted for my lola:’ Xian Lim surprises sick grandma with dream room”

Xian Lim shares a glimpse of the room he arranged for his grandmother who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Xian Lim took to social media on Friday, September 25, to share a glimpse of the room he arranged for his grandmother who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Instagram, the Love Thy Woman actor shared photos of the room which he built to store his grandmother’s massive clown collection. According to Xian, the room was part of his “lola’s” wish before she underwent a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts last month.

“Wish granted for my lola,” he wrote in the caption. “Before we brought her to the hospital, I asked her what she wanted para mapabilis ang balik ng lakas niya and she told me that she wanted to see her clown collection in one place. This is the final product and she was thrilled and excited to see it all on display.”

“My lola’s next wish list for me is to frame all her cross stitch….. All 150+ works that accumulated through the years! Mukhang kakayanin naman,” he added.

Xian also gave an update on his grandmother’s health condition.

“She is now recovering and we’re waiting for the doctors to give a go signal for her chemotherapy,” he said.

It was on August 25 when Xian revealed his grandma’s battle with cancer, with an emotional video where he reminded his fans and followers to not take time for granted and enjoy every moment with their loved ones.

“If you have a moment of your time right now just go to your mom, your dad, your grandpa, your lola and say I love you to them. Enjoy them while they are still around,” said Xian.

“She’s still around. Malakas pa naman siya,” he added, referring to his grandma. “It’s just that, you know, may mga uncertainties in life and there are moments na hindi talaga natin nako-control. So, don’t take time for granted. Love your parents, love your grandparents ’cause all the money in the world, all the things that you have, wala ‘yang laban sa time. So, just please reach out to your family now and just give them a hug and say I love you to them.”