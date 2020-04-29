“With COVID-19 lockdown, KC Concepcion grooms pet dog herself”

As most establishments remain closed in Luzon and other areas in Visayas and Mindanao to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, actress-host KC Concepcion decided to groom one of her dogs herself.

On Instagram, KC, 35, shared photos of her giving her dog, Churro, a trim, and explained why she decided to take on the task of grooming her pet despite having no experience with cutting anyone’s hair.

“I tried something new today! CUTTING HAIR! Not mine… my dog’s,” she wrote as caption.

“Disclaimer: I have NO IDEA how to cut hair, so when I realized na mahaba na buhok ng dogs ko—kinabahan na ako. Gustong gusto ko pa naman ung big fur ng Pomeranians. Anyway no choice… Here’s my very first attempt. Please don’t ask for a ‘before & after’ ‘cuz feeling ko major fail ‘to! Hahahahaha!” she continued, before adding in jest, “Lord, sana matapos na tong pandemic at hindi na tumagal ang ECQ dahil baka maka practice ako masyado at kung anu-anong hairstyle na magawa ko sa doggies ko.”

KC has two Pomeranian dogs, Churro and Chica, who have been her only companion since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon was to end originally on April 12. It was reset to April 30, before it was extended again until May 15, but only in selected areas considered high risk for COVID-19.