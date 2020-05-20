With House move, chance of getting ABS-CBN back on air by June ‘getting tighter’ — senators

MANILA, Philippines — With the lower chamber dropping its bid to approve an interim franchise for ABS-CBN, at least two senators believe the chance of getting the network back on air by June is “getting tighter.”

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives opted to proceed with tackling the renewal of ABS-CBN’s actual franchise instead of pushing through with discussions on House Bill 6723, which seeks to grant ABS-CBN an interim franchise valid until October 31, 2020.

The House earlier approved the controversial measure on second reading last week hours after it was filed but only to be recalled on Monday due to legal questions.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the approval of a provisional franchise for ABS-CBN may not be possible before the sine die adjournment of Congress on June 3.

“Kasi sinabi na po ng House of Representatives na dapat 25 years ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN at magkakaroon sila ng malawakang pagdinig. Hanggang June 3 na lang kami, hindi matatapos ang hearing nila hanggang June 3,” Drilon said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

(The House of Representatives already said that a 25-year franchise should be granted to ABS-CBN and they will have an extensive hearing. Congress will go on break on June 3, their hearing will not be finished by June 3).

“Kaya sa aking tingin, wala pong prangkisa na maaprubahan bago mag-June 3,” he said.

(That’s why I think, no provisional franchise would be approved before June 3).

With this in mind, he said the House should just proceed with tackling ABS-CBN’s five-month provisional franchise to give Congress enough time to deliberate on the renewal of the network’s 25-year franchise.

“Kaya dapat itinuloy na nila yung limang-buwang provisional franchise at pagkatapos ay tapusin namin kaagad sa Senado para mabuksan ulit ang ABS-CBN. Habang umiiral ang limang buwan, doon mag-hearing para sa 25-year franchise,” he said.

(That’s why they should proceed with the five-month provisional franchise and then after we will finish deliberations on it immediately so that ABS-CBN can go back on air. During those five months, we can tackle the 25-year franchise of ABS-CBN).

Under the Constitution, franchise bills must emanate from the House before the Senate can tackle it in plenary.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who is leading the deliberations on bills seeking to grant ABS-CBN a provisional franchise in the Senate, shares Drilon’s sentiment.

The Senate public services committee on Tuesday opened its hearings on four pending Senate bills either seeking to grant ABS-CBN a fresh 25-year franchise or to give the network a temporary franchise.

“I was hoping yesterday that the short term, provisional franchise for ABS-CBN would be transmitted to the Senate so that the network can immediately operate and join in the fight against COVID-19,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

“With seven session days left in the legislative calendar, the prospect of getting the provisional franchise approved before the sine die adjournment is getting tighter,” he added.

He stressed that the “unimpeded flow of information is the key” at a time when the country is facing a health crisis.

“We need our citizens to be well informed to avoid being infected and in turn infect others,” he said.

A day after its franchise lapsed on May 4, ABS-CBN went off the air in compliance with the cease-and-desist order issued by the NTC directing the network to shut down its TV and radio broadcasting operations nationwide.

This, despite the NTC’s earlier assurance that it would grant a provisional authority to ABS-CBN as Congress deliberates on the network’s pending franchise renewal.

