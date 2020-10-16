Without guidelines, ‘sabong’ still illegal, says Eleazar

MANILA, Philippines — Although the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases has already lifted the ban on cockfighting (sabong) in some areas, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Joint Task Force COVID Shield said Friday that any cockfighting operation remains illegal until the IATF releases its guidelines.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the JTF COVID Shield, issued the statement amid reports of rampant cockfighting operations in various areas which are being live-streamed for the purpose of e-sabong, or online cockfighting operation.

“We have been receiving reports about online sabong and we would like to remind the public that this kind of operation is illegal. We urge the operators and the players to wait for additional time for the release of the IATF Guideline on cockfighting operation before engaging in any activity,” Eleazar said in a statement.

The JTF COVID Shield has already ordered all police commanders to monitor the over 1,200 cockfighting arenas for possible illegal operations that include online sabong.

All the cockfighting operations across the country are prohibited since March 17 this year due to the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The IATF has allowed cockfighting activities to resume in areas under modified general community quarantine, the government’s most lenient quarantine status.

